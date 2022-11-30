UNBELIEVABLE! Ronaldo on the verge of agreeing to a whopping €400 million deal with Saudi Arabian club: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo is one such name who continues to make headlines at a consistent basis. Ahead of the FIFA World Cup, in Qatar, Ronaldo made heads turn with his explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan where he spoke at length on his fallout with the Manchester United team management. This led to his exit before the end of his contract. While now he is involved in the Qatar World Cup, where he is leading Portugal, the 37-year-old striker continues to make heads turn with many speculating which club will he join after leaving the Red Devils.

Amid all this, a report by Spanish news outlet Marca has stated that the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, based in the capital city of Riyadh, has offered Ronaldo a whopping deal of €200 million per year if the 37-year-old gives his nod to stay till 2025. Hence, Ronaldo could earn an unimaginable €400 million for his entire stint with Al Nassr. The report further adds that the Portugal captain is on the verge of finalising the deal with the club.

In addition, there were strong rumours that Bayern Munich was interested in acquiring the services of Ronaldo. Nonetheless, the club CEO Oliver Kahn has made it clear, via a statement, that the club is not looking to sign Ronaldo. At present, the veteran footballer is focused on leading Portugal to the coveted trophy in the ongoing FIFA WC in Qatar. In their opening two games, the former Euro champions defeated Ghana (3-2) and also went past Uruguay, who eliminated them in the Round of 16, with a 2-0 scoreline.