EU to set up tribunal backed by UN to investigate possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine

The European Union would attempt to establish a specialised court, supported by the United Nations, to look into and prosecute any potential war crimes perpetrated by Russia in Ukraine, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

For this specialised court, von der Leyen added, "We are ready to start working with the international community to get the broadest international support possible for this specialised court."

Ukraine has pushed for the establishment of a special court to try the military and political figures in Russia who it believes were responsible for beginning the conflict.

Days after Moscow's invasion on February 24, the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) opened its own investigation into alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes, although it lacks the authority to bring charges for aggression in Ukraine.

Von der Leyen stated, "While continuing to support the International Criminal Court, we are proposing to set up a specialised court, backed by the United Nations, to investigate and prosecute Russia's crime of aggression."

Russia has denied designating people as a target of its actions in Ukraine, which it refers to as a "special military operation."

In an effort to hold those responsible for alleged atrocities in Ukraine accountable, the G7 decided on Tuesday to establish a network to coordinate war crime investigations.

Despite the fact that the crime is recognised by international law, Ukraine is now without a specific court or tribunal to turn to.