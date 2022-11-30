Saudi Arabia vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 broadcast TV and OTT-live streaming: When and where to watch?

We are nearing the end of group stage matches with all teams now scheduled to play their final round 1 game in a day or two. On Wednesday, 30th November, in Group C, Saudi Arabia will take on Mexico at the Lusail Stadium. This group in particular lived up to the hype with action, drama, ecstasy, and heartbreak all happening.

Saudi Arabia produced the biggest upset in FIFA World Cup history by beating tournament favourites Argentina 2-1 in their group opener. Such was the impact of that win that even the Emperor of Saudi reportedly planned to gift each of the players with a Royals Royce Phantom up on returning to the country for this feat. Mexico, on the other hand, had their moments too but couldn’t collect a win in two games played so far.

With Saudi Arabia and Argentina both sharing three points each in two games, both could actually advance to the next round. Today, with all four teams slated to play, it would be interesting to see who are the top two teams from this group going forward.

Here’s everything you need to know about this match –

When is Saudi Arabia vs Mexico match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico fixture, from Group C, will be played at the Lusail stadium, in Qatar.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (November 30).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?