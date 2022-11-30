Jiang Zemin: Former Chinese president, who opened China to world market, dies aged 96

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who rose to prominence in the aftermath of the Tiananmen Square massacre, has died aged 96, according to state media. Jiang died in Shanghai at 12:13 PM (local time) from leukaemia and multiple organ failure. He is survived by his wife Wang Yeping and two sons.

“Jiang Zemin passed away due to leukaemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13pm on November 30, 2022, at the age of 96, it was announced on Wednesday," Xinhua reported.

Jiang took the reins after Tiananmen Square massacre which turned out to be a watershed moment in the People’s Republic of China’s history. It changed the way the leaders of the country went about governing the masses.

Jiang oversaw China when the middle kingdom started to open itself up to the world market and pushed the development locomotive at express speed.

He replaced Deng Xiaoping who had sowed the seeds of turning China into a market-driven economy from a Communist economy.

However, by the time Jiang retired from China's top position in 2003, he made sure that the country was beginning to be counted among the superpowers of the world.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow)