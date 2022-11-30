Hailey Bieber denies pregnancy rumours, says she has an apple-sized ovarian cyst

Model, media personality and popular singer Justin Beiber's wife Hailey Bieber has denied pregnancy rumours and said that she has an ovarian cyst the size of an apple. She took to her Instagram stories, and shared a photo of herself with her shirt lifted to show her slightly swollen belly, saying it is "not a baby".

"I have a cyst on my ovary, the size of an apple. I don't have endometriosis or PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun."

"It's painful and achy and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional. Anyways…I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this," said Hailey.

Ovarian cysts are sacs that are usually filled with fluid in or on the surface of an ovary. Ovaries are female reproductive organs in females of humans and several other animals that produce and nurture eggs,

While most ovarian cysts are benign and go away on their own, others can cause severe discomfort, like in Hailey's case.

Hailey is one of the few celebrities that are known for being frank about the health and body issues they face in their daily life. Earlier this year, in March, she had experienced "stroke like symptoms" from a small blood clot.