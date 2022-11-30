Hailey Bieber denies pregnancy rumours, says she has an apple-sized ovarian cyst
Hailey Bieber has said that she has an ovarian cyst the size of an apple. She took to her Instagram stories, and shared a photo of herself with her shirt lifted to show her slightly swollen belly, saying it is "not a baby".
Model, media personality and popular singer Justin Beiber's wife Hailey Bieber has denied pregnancy rumours and said that she has an ovarian cyst the size of an apple. She took to her Instagram stories, and shared a photo of herself with her shirt lifted to show her slightly swollen belly, saying it is "not a baby".
"I have a cyst on my ovary, the size of an apple. I don't have endometriosis or PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun."
She added that the cyst is "painful and achy" and makes her feel "nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional".
"It's painful and achy and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional. Anyways…I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this," said Hailey.
Ovarian cysts are sacs that are usually filled with fluid in or on the surface of an ovary. Ovaries are female reproductive organs in females of humans and several other animals that produce and nurture eggs,
While most ovarian cysts are benign and go away on their own, others can cause severe discomfort, like in Hailey's case.
Hailey is one of the few celebrities that are known for being frank about the health and body issues they face in their daily life. Earlier this year, in March, she had experienced "stroke like symptoms" from a small blood clot.
She had said in a video she shared on her social media handles, "We were in the middle of talking, and all of a sudden I felt this really weird sensation that traveled down my arm from my shoulder all the way down to my finger tips. …The right side of my face started drooping. I couldn't get a sentence out. Immediately, I thought I was having a stroke, like a full-blown stroke. Definitely the scariest moment of my life," she said. "I had so many things running through my head. The number one being: 'I'm having a stroke. I'm really scared. I don't know what's going on. I don't know why this is happening. Am I gonna have permanent issues from this?'"