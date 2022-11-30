Steven Spielberg tests positive for COVID-19, skips Gotham Awards ceremony

Legendary director Steven Spielberg, whose latest film, 'The Fablemans' (a semi-autobiographical take on his life), is currently earning praise, has tested positive for COVID-19, reported Variety. Due to the infection, he had to skip the recently held Gotham Awards. The publication reported that he was set to present Michellel Williams, one of the stars of the movie, but had to withdraw. The director, Variety further said, had contracted the virus before the red carpet ceremony. Paul Dano, another star of 'The Fablemans', confirmed the news when he replaced Spielberg to present Williams.

Co-written by Tony Kushner, the coming-of-age drama stars Gabriel LaBelle as Samuel "Sammy" Fabelman, a young boy and Spielberg surrogate who aspires to become a filmmaker. Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch also star.

On popular review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has scored an impressive 94 per cent. The critical consensus reads, "Part memoir, part ode to the power of the movies, The Fabelmans finds Steven Spielberg digging at the family roots that helped make him a beloved filmmaker -- and proves he hasn't lost his magic touch."

Meanwhile, 32nd Annual Gotham Awards were held on November 28 at Cipriani Wall Street, New York. The annual award ceremony honours the best talent in independent cinema.