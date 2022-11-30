Two arrested Iranian players released ahead of USA World Cup game

Iran, on Tuesday, released its two arrested players in connection with ongoing protests in the country ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2022 match against the USA. Parviz Boroumand, a retired goalkeeper, and Voria Ghafouri were the two players who got arrested for participating in the biggest protests against Iran's ruling clerics since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The announcement had come hours before the start of Iran’s third group game against the USA at Al Thumama Stadium. As reported by the state-linked media, Parviz Boroumand, a retired goalkeeper, was jailed on charges of damaging property and also for participating in the protests in Tehran while Voria Ghafouri was arrested last week for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government."

Ghafouri, who is also the captain of the Persian Gulf Pro League club, Foolad wasn’t picked for the FIFA World Cup 2022. For a long time, Ghafouri had been quite vocal against the Iranian authorities, objecting to their longstanding ban on women fans at men’s football games, as well as on Iran’s confrontational foreign policy that has led to Western sanctions. Even recently only, the right-back showed sympathy for a family of a 22-year-old woman, who died while being in the custody of Iran’s morality police – something that ignited the latest protests in the country. Other than these, Ghafouri also raised his voice to end the violent protests in Iran's western Kurdistan region.

The USA beat Iran to advance to knockouts