Three dead, 23 injured in a suicide bombing in Pakistan after TTP ends ceasefire

A suicide bomber on Wednesday targetted a police truck in western Pakistan, killing three and injuring 23 people in the process. Terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) also known as Pakistan Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The bomber targetted a police team preparing to escort polio vaccinators to the city of Quetta, according to senior police officials quoted as saying by AFP. A policeman, a woman and a child have been ascertained as the casualties so far.

In the aftermath of the blast, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the attack and said, “All those involved in this incident and their facilitators will be brought under the law."

The attack comes a day after TTP in a letter announced it was calling off the ceasefire agreed upon with the Pakistan government in June.

"As military operations are ongoing against mujahideen in different areas...so it is imperative for you to carry out attacks wherever you can in the entire country," it said in a statement.

The talks between the government and TTP had collapsed in August as the former attempted to rein in the homegrown monster. During the talks, TTP refused to budge on its demand for the reversal of the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

What is TTP?

TTP has fashioned itself on the lines of the Afghan Taliban but is essentially anti-Pakistan in its stance. The outfit has repeatedly refused to acknowledge the Durand Line as well.

Taliban, which the Pakistani government supports in one way or another, has been secretly supporting TTP terrorists as well. Experts are of the view that by allowing the Taliban and TTP to grow, Pakistan is effectively setting itself up for the same fate as Afghanistan.

