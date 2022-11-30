Europe's import of Russian LNG jumps 42% amid Russia-Ukraine war: Report

The European Union has witnessed a 42 per cent increase in the imports of Russian Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) between January-October, compared to the same period last year, according to an FT report.

The continent has imported 62.1 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas this year compared to 17.8 bcm last year. European nations such as the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Spain have topped the list of importers.

Most of the Russian LNG is supplied from the Yamal LNG joint venture. Novatek, a Russian company is the majority owner with France's Total, China's CNPC and a Chinese state fund holding the other stakes.

It has been over nine months since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began. The West, especially the European continent aggressively postured that it will be reducing its dependence on Russian energy.

However, on the contrary, the sharp increase in imports suggests that Europe is willing to play both galleries. The West has imposed sanctions on Russian companies and other exports but has consciously avoided energy and utility companies.

Experts argue that increasing reliance on Russian LNG can come back to haunt the Europeans. Russia has previously shown that it can use its 'oil and gas' exports as leverage to pin the Europeans into submission.

The halt of the supply of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline disturbed Europe throughout the summer. The subsequent sabotage of both Nord Stream pipelines added to the woes.

The winter has arrived and if Moscow decides to switch off the supply of LNG, the sanctimonious nations of Europe could be in for a dark, cold and bleak few months.

The European unity against Russia in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine crisis was always going to be tested to the hilt come winter. And if the figures are anything to go by, it appears that the solidarity has indeed collapsed.

As long as Europe funds Kremlin by buying gas and oil, the latter will continue to camp in Ukraine until Putin's objectives are met.

(With inputs from agencies)