Abu Dhabi T10 League: The Chennai Braves vs. Team Abu Dhabi: Match prediction, live streaming and pitch report

Sikandar Raza's two wickets in the first innings of bowling enabled the team limit the Gladiators to 108/3 at the conclusion of their innings. Carlos Brathwaite (27) and Daniel Lawrence (40) both contributed to the Braves' ability to reach the required total in the last over. They'll be keen to continue the winning trend. On the other side, Team Abu Dhabi has recently gained momentum. They will be full of confidence after winning their past two games. They had a comfortable victory over the Morrisville Samp Army in their last game. When they were batting first, Chris Lynn (35), and James Vince (44*), who had a strong combination, helped them score 100 runs. For Team Abu Dhabi, Peter Hatzoglou and Andrew Tye both claimed three wickets as they successfully defended the score to win the match by 18 runs. They want to act similarly on Wednesday.

The Chennai Braves vs. Team Abu Dhabi match details

The match between The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi will be held on 30 November, Wednesday at 05.30 pm IST and 4PM GST. The match will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi pitch report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium's field is a level playing field. The spinners will be really important while bowling on this surface since it is a day game and the ball likes to hold a little bit on the surface. On this surface, the hitters will need to practise patience.

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

Both sides will get clear skies on Wednesday. In Abu Dhabi, temperatures are predicted to range between 23 and 30 degrees Celsius.

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi predicted players

The Chennai Braves Probable XIs: Daniel Lawrence, Dawid Malan, Ross Whiteley, Carlos Brathwaite, Sikandar Raza (c), James Fuller, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Olly Stone, Sam Cook, Kobe Herft and Adhitya Shetty

Team Abu Dhabi Probable XIs: Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, James Vince, Brandon King, Alishan Sharafu, Kamran Atta (wk), Fabian Allen, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Naveen-ul-Haq and Adil Rashid

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their respective previous fixtures. Both will be riding with confidence and will be looking to carry forward to winning momentum when they meet on Wednesday. Team Abu Dhabi have a good balance on their side and expect them to finish on the winning side.

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi live streaming