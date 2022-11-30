Australia vs Denmark at FIFA World Cup 2022: Match prediction, preview, head-to-head and lineups

Denmark, one of the top-ranked teams in the FIFA World Cup 2022, has yet to live up to expectations. Their goalless draw with Tunisia has cost them dearly. Then they were defeated 1-2 by France. They must now win this game in order to advance to the Round of 16. Despite the fact that Australia is currently in second place with three points and Denmark has only one point, one of these two will advance to the next round unless something dramatic happens in Tunisia vs. France match.

Australia form

Australia has lost eight of its 11 world cup matches against European teams, so there is cause for concern. Since 2010, the Socceroos have failed to advance past the group stage. However, they appear to be in good form this year, which may be advantageous in this fiercely contested game. They defeated Tunisia 1-0 in their previous match and would like to do so again.

Denmark form

Denmark dominated the qualifying round by winning eight of their first nine matches, but they now face the very real prospect of being eliminated early. Denmark must win this match to justify their potential after losing to France last time out. The Euro 2020 semi-finalists would like to recall that, despite losing their first two Euro 2020 matches, they were still able to advance to the semifinals thanks to an outstanding performance against Russia in their final group match. It's time for them to do it again against Australia.

Australia vs Denmark head-to-head

One of their previous four meetings resulted in a draw. Denmark currently leads the standings with two wins, so Australia will have a chance to even the score. Though Denmark performed when the pressure was on against Russia at Euro 2020, they could well pull out a similar display here.

Australia vs Denmark lineups

Australia: Ryan (GK), Karacic, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Leckie, Mooy, Irvine, Goodwin, McGree, Duke

Denmark: Schmeichel (GK), Andersen, Kjaer, A. Christensen, Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Eriksen, Maehle, Lindstrom, Damsgaard, Cornelius

