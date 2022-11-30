Tunisia vs. France at FIFA World Cup 2022: Match prediction, preview, Head to Head and lineups

In order for the African nation, who is now last in the standings, to advance to the knockout rounds, they must defeat the current champions. After falling short in a 1-0 loss to Australia on Saturday, which saw the Socceroos surpass their fellow Group D rivals in the rankings, Tunisia are on the verge of an early departure from the 2022 edition while still waiting for their first goal of the competition.

France vs. Tunisia form at FIFA World Cup 2022

Australia just needed Mitchell Duke's deft header with 23 minutes remaining to secure their spot in the top two, leaving Tunisia, who battled bravely in a goalless draw with Denmark on matchday one, in fourth place with one match remaining. Australia will advance to the last 16 with a win over Denmark on Wednesday, even if Jalel Kadri's team shocks the world champions and earns all three points. However, anything less than a victory for the Socceroos will provide Tunisia with an opening to capitalise.

In keeping with the theme of defensive tenacity leading up to the World Cup, Tunisia has only allowed one goal in 180 minutes of play, but they are one of just two teams still without a goal at the right end after two games, the other being Mexico. Tunisia has posted seven clean sheets from eight games before Qatar. The fact that the Eagles of Carthage have never had a team go the whole World Cup without scoring should give them some hope, and with qualifying already secured, France may decide to ease up a bit.

The fact that the current champions were the first team to seal their spot in the round of 16 for the 2022 World Cup was only fitting, given France has continued to triumph despite several injury issues and performance troubles leading up to the event.

France vs. Tunisia Head to Head

Tunisia might fancy their chances against a second-string France side, but their goalscoring woes are showing no signs of letting up any time soon. With six straight victory at the World Cup, France might tie Italy's second-best mark of seven straight triumphs on the biggest platform, but they are still a ways off from matching the all-time mark of 11, which Brazil established between 2002 and 2006. This week will mark the first time France and Tunisia have faced off since a friendly match in 2010 that ended in a 1-1 draw. In the previous four meetings between the two countries, Les Bleus have alternated between winning and drawing, which is encouraging news for Deschamps's team going into this largely meaningless match.

Tunisia predicted lineup: Dahmen; Meriah, Bronn, Talbi; Skhiri, Kechrida, Laidouni, Abdi; Sliti, Msakni; Khazri

France predicted lineup: Mandanda; Varane, Pavard, Konate, Camavinga; Fofana, Guendouzi; Coman, Mbappe, Griezmann; Thuram