Scott Morrison becomes the first former PM to be censured by the Australian parliament

Former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has been censured by the Australian parliament for making secret appointments to multiple ministries.

The House of Representatives decision makes Morrison the first former PM to be censured. Earlier, former small business minister Bruce Billson was censured in 2018.

The motion was brought in the parliament by the leader of the House, Tony Burke. It was passed with 86 votes in favour to 50 against.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Morrison secretly gained five ministerial roles in health, finance, treasury, resources and home affairs.

Most of the cabinet ministers under Morrison were unaware that he had been sharing the portfolios secretly.

An inquiry panel led by High Court judge Virginia Bell found that the former Liberal PM's actions likely hurt public confidence in the government. The committee made six recommendations for reforms.

After the report's release, Morrison had doubled down on his version and said the decision was taken in urgency.

"These decisions were taken during an extremely challenging period, where there was a need for considerable urgency," said Morrison.

"I note that the criticisms of my decisions have been made after the event and with the benefit of this perspective," he added.

Current PM Anthony Albanese, however, slammed Morrison for the move and said bringing the motion was a way to fix 'accountability'.

"This wasn't about a relationship between the former prime minister and his ministers. It's not a personal relationship between two mates over what happened down the pub," said Albanese.

"This is about accountability of our democratic system, and whether the parliament was functioning properly."

A censure is a parliamentary jingo and a way for the members to formally express disapproval towards an MP. While largely symbolic and unenforceable, censures can have deep political consequences.

(With inputs from agencies)