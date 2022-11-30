Vikram Kirloskar, Indian auto pioneer who led Toyota Kirloskar Motor, passes away

Vikram Kirloskar, the face of Toyota India and vice chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, passed away late Tuesday (November 29) at the age of 64. According to reports, he suffered a massive heart attack. His demise was later confirmed by the company in a statement.

“We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace,” said Toyota India, on Twitter.



The statement added, “We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm.”



According to a report by Economic Times, he was rushed to the Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru, on Tuesday morning, when he collapsed due to a heart attack.



Who was Vikram Kirloskar?

Founded in 1888, the Kirloskar Group has contributed to India’s industrialisation for over a century. Vikram Kirloskar was the fourth-generation head of the group and also the Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems Ltd.

Kirloskar was a graduate of mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and had also held several important positions at Indian agencies. Over the years he was the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and is currently the chairman of CII’s manufacturing council, Trade Fair’s council and Hydrogen Taskforce.

Furthermore, he was also a part of the Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

Vikram became the vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar in 1998 and was responsible for the joint venture with the Toyota group and started a significant automobile manufacturing industry in India, headquartered in Bengaluru.

Vikram Kirloskar made his last public appearance at the unveiling of the new generation Toyota Innova HyCross in Mumbai, last week. At the time, in an interview with PTI, he had shared Kirloskar Motor’s vision of focusing on hybrids, saying that EVs do not necessarily work in line with the country’s objective to reduce carbon emissions.

(With inputs from agencies)



