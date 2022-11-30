China removed from UK nuclear project, a day after Sunak's 'golden era over' statement

A day after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the country's 'golden era' with China was over, the latter has been removed from the construction of the new Sizewell C nuclear power station.

China General Nuclear (CGN), a state-owned energy corporation has been booted out of the project and will be replaced by French partner EDF, the British government announced.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) added that Britain's energy sovereignty was at the heart of the issue when deciding to allow CGN to exit the project.

After the announcement, the Chinese embassy released a statement saying, "As a principle, we oppose any discriminatory practices against Chinese businesses. It is hoped that the UK side will provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese firms in the UK."

The plant is currently under development along the Suffolk coast in eastern England. Once completed with two European Pressurised Reactors, it will power approximately six million UK homes. The operation of the plant is also expected to create 10,000 jobs in the country,

Notably, the decision comes after Sunak's remarks and the assault of a BBC journalist covering the Covid protests in Shanghai.

In reference to former finance minister George Osborne's stance on Sino-British ties in 2015, Sunak said, "Let’s be clear, the so-called 'golden era' is over, along with the naive idea that trade would lead to social and political reform."

We cannot simply ignore China's significance in world affairs - to global economic stability or issues like climate change. The US, Canada, Australia, Japan and many others understand this too."

Earlier, London condemned Beijing after a BBC journalist said he was beaten while covering Shanghai Covid protests.

(With inputs from agencies)