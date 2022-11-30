'Love is love': US Senate's landmark vote to protect same-sex marriage

In a landmark decision, the US Senate passed a bill on Tuesday to protect same-sex marriage, voting 61-36 for the Respect for Marriage Act.

Before being presented to President Joe Biden to be signed into law, the legislation must now be approved by the House. Notably, the House is anticipated to pass the legislation before the end of the year; which could be next week.

Biden said in a statement: "With today's bipartisan Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, the United States is on the brink of reaffirming a fundamental truth: love is love, and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love."

The US Supreme Court has upheld same-sex unions since 2015. However, following the court's historic decision in June to reverse a long-standing decision defending the right to an abortion, people fear that rights over same-sex marriage could also be in danger.

Importantly, the bill would require individual states to recognise the legal marriage of another state, even though it would not establish a federal mandate that all states must legalise same-sex unions.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer hailed a "momentous step forward for greater justice for LGBTQ Americans." In order to pass the legislation on what had been a highly contentious topic in America for decades, 11 Republicans joined Democrats.

American Civil Liberties Union hailed the "historic step forward". However, the group also called out the rise of laws that are apparently attacking the right of transgender people in several states.

James Esseks, director of the ACLU's LGBTQ & HIV Rights Project, said in a statement: "While we welcome the historic vote on this measure, members of Congress must also fight like trans lives depend on their efforts because trans lives do."

