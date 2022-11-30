US Capitol assault: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes guilty of seditious conspiracy

In the United States, a jury on Tuesday found Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes guilty of the rare charge of seditious conspiracy for his involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

According to the prosecutors, Rhodes plotted an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of power from Trump to Biden. The charges carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

In January 2021, supporters of former president Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and allegedly attempted to overturn the presidential election results, which were won by Joe Biden.

Reports claimed that the mob wanted to keep Trump in power as they aimed at preventing a joint session of Congress from counting the electoral college votes.

Kelly Meggs, another member of the Oath Keepers, was also found guilty of seditious conspiracy. On the other hand, three co-defendants were acquitted of the same charge.

The jury deliberated for three days before reaching its decision. The panel in Washington, DC met once ahead of taking a weekend break for the Thanksgiving holiday. They also had a meeting for two more days this week.

Rhodes testified before the jury that he had no intention of storming the Capitol. He has said that he did not discover some of his fellow Oath Keepers had entered the structure until the riot had subsided.

During cross-examination, prosecutors sought to paint Rhodes as a liar. They showed him all the inflammatory text messages, videos, photos and audio recordings he sent.

After the verdict, the lawyers for the defendants said they were disappointed. They noted that they believed their clients had received a fair trial.

James Lee Bright, an attorney for Stewart Rhodes, told reporters outside the courthouse: "I do believe that they gave us a fair trial."

But he added that he believed the verdict "could have been substantially different" if the trial had been moved outside of Washington, DC.

(With inputs from agencies)

