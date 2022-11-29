Putin trying to 'weaponise' winter, NATO urges allies to boost Ukraine aid

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

As Russian missile strikes continue to damage energy infrastructure across Ukraine, with rising concerns that the winter season will be difficult for the people who are living in war-hit zones.

The West has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants "to use winter as a weapon of war" in the ongoing war in Ukraine, which led to massive food and fuel crisis globally.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday (November 29) said, "We have to be prepared for more refugees crossing into the rest of Europe."

Stoltenberg added that the influx of refugees is because of Russia's "deliberate attack on critical services, heating, light, water, gas" in Ukraine.

"Russia is using brutal missile and drone attacks to leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter. President Putin is trying to weaponise winter, to force Ukrainians to freeze or flee," he said.

Ahead of a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers in Bucharest, the NATO chief said that the allies would help Ukraine repair energy infrastructure which has been heavily damaged by bombardments.

Stoltenberg also said that NATO allies had pledged more support for Ukraine in order to its infrastructure. He also stated that the West would keep on sending arms and air defences to help it better protect itself.

The NATO chief also commented on the of supply the Patriot systems to Ukraine. He said that there was an "ongoing discussion". So far, Washington and others have refused to give Patriot systems to Kyiv.

Stoltenberg said: "NATO is not a party to the war. But we will continue to support Ukraine. For as long as it takes, we will not back down."

Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said the advanced weapons should be delivered to his nation "faster, faster, faster" amid Russian advance.

Kuleba, who joined a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers in the Romanian capital Bucharest, said: "When we have transformers and generators, we can restore our system, our energy grid, and provide people with decent living conditions."

He said: "When we have air defence systems, we will be able to protect this infrastructure from the next Russian missile strikes. In a nutshell, Patriots and transformers is what Ukraine needs the most."

