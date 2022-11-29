No diplomacy as usual with China until legitimate issues are addressed, Harsh Vardhan Shringla tells WION

Chief Coordinator for India's G20 Presidency - Harsh Vardhan Shringla – said on Tuesday that "until and unless our legitimate issues are addressed, it cannot be diplomacy as usual" with China.

“China is a member of the G20. It is our neighbouring country and one of the largest economies in the world. But I must add that unless our legitimate issues are addressed by China, it cannot be diplomacy as usual. The bilateral relationship will not take its natural course and it is important that those important issues linked to peace and tranquility in the border areas are also addressed,” he told WION’s Molly Gambhir on the sidelines of the Global Technology Summit.

This will be the first time that India will assume the presidency of G20.

The Chief Coordinator called it “a historic moment for India", while adding that "it is also the most significant global event that we will host".

When asked about the criticism from Western countries regarding India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, he said, "India will work for the benefit of the world at large. That has always been the focus of our foreign policy".

Regarding India's positioning on the global stage that can see it emerge as a key mediator in the Russia-Ukraine war, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, "there is a great deal of polarisation in the world as we take on the G20 presidency.