Exclusive | 'It's important that China respects our views,' says India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

Just days before India assumes the year-long G20 Presidency, WION's Molly Gambhir spoke to India's G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant about India's G20 Presidency priorities.

Amitabh Kant outlined how there are multiple challenges across the world currently - "from Climate finance to digital transformation to taking a human-centric approach and taking people above the poverty line to women development".

Watch | What are India's priority as G20 president? India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant speaks to WION



India's G20 Sherpa stressed on the importance of "taking forward a reform-oriented list of priorities which would focus on digital transformation, women-led development, providing a huge impetus to climate action", among other aspects.

Commenting on India's relationship with China, Amitabh Kant pointed out - "with China we have had complexities. We have had complexities because we believe in a friendly neighbourhood; we believe in good relations with everyone; we believe that we need to live in peace with all countries in the world.

Also read | Global Technology Summit: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar stresses on the importance of data

It's important that China respects our views and realises that all of us in the neighbourhood have to live together, as countries which are working together for human-centric development of the world - not by creating border crisis".

Talking about the Russia-Ukraine war and India's potential to emerge as a key mediator, Amitabh Kant said, "India's role would be to ensure there is consensus-building, there's positivity. As the PM has said, this is the age of diplomacy and dialogue, not an era of war".

WATCH WION LIVE HERE