Hundreds of nations get together to begin negotiations on groundbreaking deal targeting plastic pollution

Plastic pollution is a real problem, it is everywhere in our waters, in the soil and even in our blood. On Monday, representatives of around 200 nations met in Uruguay, determined to address the issue and bring about much-needed change.

"We know that the world has a significant addiction to plastic," said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the Nairobi-based United Nations Environment Programme, at the start of the talks which aim to pave the way towards a global treaty to combat plastic pollution.

Watch | WION Climate Tracker | Plastic pollution treaty: Nations negotiate details on 'landmark deal'

Addressing delegates Andersen said "A plastic crisis is also a climate crisis. Plastic has a heavy carbon footprint and a heavy chemical footprint."

The crisis as per experts can only be dealt with if an international, legally binding agreement backed by enough political will is in place.

Also read | Plastic pollution flowing into oceans to triple by 2040: Study

AFP reports that as per estimates every minute plastic garbage amounting to a truckload is dumped into the sea, and it is predicted that by 2040 the amount will triple.

The meeting in Uruguay which will last for five days is the first step in the negotiations towards establishing a legally binding global plastics treaty as agreed upon during the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi in March.

Questions like what should be included in the treaty, and the possible structure the two years of talks might follow are up for discussion.

As per Andersen the treaty's goal: to end plastic pollution is "ambitious" but "entirely doable". She said that delegates will come together to "transform the entire life cycle of plastic," starting with the production of polymers to how brands and retailers use plastic, right up to the waste produced.

"That means working with the private sector, that means working with environmentalists, that means working with communities, that means strong political leadership," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE