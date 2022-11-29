FIFA World Cup 2022 - Points table and team standings of all groups after day 9

Day 9 of the FIFA World cup 2022 was action packed with two impressive comebacks in the day. The ninth day of the World Cup in Qatar has seen some of the most dramatic matches so far, including a stunning comeback by Cameroon against Serbia that ended in a 3-3 draw despite six goals being scored in the match. After losing to Ghana 3-2 on Tuesday, the South Korean team left the field in tears. Despite putting everything they had into the game in the second half, the Koreans were unable to penetrate the Ghanaians' defenses. Brazil won their match against Switzerland 1-0, securing their spot in the World Cup of football's final rounds in Qatar. Brazil, who are already five-time world champions, has now successfully qualified for the Round of 16 and still has a game against Cameroon in their group stage of the competition.

Portugal advances to the World Cup's round of 16 with one more group match after defeating Uruguay 2-0.

Group A

The Host nation Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands and Ecuador are part of Group A at FIFA World Cup 2022. While Qatar is out of the tournament after losing two straight matches, the Netherlands and Ecuador are holding the top spots with four points each.

Here are the points table and team standings of group A.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Netherlands 2 1 0 1 4 Ecuador 2 1 0 1 4 Senegal 2 1 1 0 3 Qatar (Out) 2 0 2 0

Group B

Moving to Group B, England and Iran are the only teams that have won a match at least while Wales and the USA are yet to open their account. None of the teams have qualified from this group for the next round.

Here are the points table and team standings of group B.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points England 2 1 0 1 4 Iran 2 1 1 0 3 USA 2 0 0 2 2 Wales 2 0 1 1 1

Group C

Group C or rather a group of death has garnered everyone's attention so far in this World Cup. From Argentina first losing to Saudi Arabia in their first match to beating Mexico in their next, they have managed to stay alive in the race for the knockouts.

Here are the points table and team standings of group C.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Poland 2 1 0 1 4 Argentina 2 1 1 0 3 Saudi Arabia 2 1 1 0 3 Mexico 2 0 1 1 1

Group D

In Group D, the defending champions France have become the only team so far to cruise through the next round while Tunisia and Denmark are staring at the exit door with no win in two matches played so far. Australia, on the other hand, have won one and lost one.

Here are the points table and team standings of group D.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points France 2 2 0 0 6 Australia 2 1 1 0 3 Denmark 2 0 1 1 1 Tunisia 2 0 1 1 1

Group E

Group E have teams like Spain, Japan, Costa Rica and Germany. This group is one where all teams have made headlines. Starting from Japan, who defeated Germany to Spain, who thrashed Iran 7-0 in their group opener. With Germany and Spain playing out a 1-1 draw on Sunday night, the group is still open.

Here are the points table and team standings of group E.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Spain 2 1 0 1 4 Japan 2 1 1 0 3 Costa Rica 2 1 1 0 3 Germany 2 0 1 1 1

Group F

In Group F we have teams like Belgium, Morocco, Croatia and Canada. Canada, being the second team so far to be knocked out of the World Cup impressed in Qatar. While last time finalist, Croatia have somehow found their groove with a 4-1 win over the Canadians. On the other hand, Belgium suffered a shocking loss to Morocco on Sunday with a 0-2 score line.

Here are the points table and team standings of group F.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Croatia 2 1 0 1 4 Morocco 2 1 0 1 4 Belgium 2 1 1 0 3 Canada (Out) 2 0 2 0 0

Group G

Group G have teams like Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon. The five-time champions, Brazil looked in fine touch in their group opener against Serbia and they emerged victorious in their second game too. while Switzerland also defeated Cameroon in the first game but lost to Brazil in their second game. From this group, Brazil have made it to the round of 16.

Here are the points table and team standings of group G.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Brazil 2 2 0 0 6 Switzerland 2 1 1 0 3 Cameroon 2 0 1 1 1 Serbia 2 0 1 1 1

Group H

In the final group, four teams are Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea. From this group, Portugal have already made it to the round of 16.

Here are the points table and team standings of group H.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Portugal 2 2 0 0 6 Ghana 2 1 1 0 3 South Korea 2 0 1 1 1 Uruguay (Out) 2 0 1 1 1

As on day 10 four matches are scheduled in FIFA World Cup 2022, it will be exciting to see which team makes it to the round of 16.