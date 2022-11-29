Jennifer Lopez opens up about her breakup with Ben Affleck in 2004: Biggest heartbreak of my life

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took the world by surprise last year as they rekindled their romance. The two got married earlier this year making their fans believe that true love really exists. But the two have had a rocky start. The pair, who first started dating in the early 2000 and even got engaged, broke up in 2004 and went their separate ways.



Nearly two decades later, and after reuniting, Lopez has opened up about the major heartbreak she went through when her engagement to Affleck got called off.

In an interview with Apple Music 1, the singer reflected on her rekindled romance with the actor and said, "It was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die."

"It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most ‘would never happen in Hollywood' ending," the singer reportedly said.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged back in 2002. However, it ended in a split two years later. After establishing a new connection in April 2021, Jennifer and Ben began dating again and got married in July 2022 in Las Vegas.

"We captured me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life and we decided we were going to be together forever," the singer said about her album 'Let's Get Loud'. "The whole message of the album is, ‘This love exists. This is real love.'"