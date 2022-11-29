Top 10 world news: Police takes over streets across China, Russia calls out Pope's comments and more

The White paper against Chinese President Xi Jinping is out across multiple demonstrations spread across China. Police and Communist Party officials took over the streets as people protested against 'zero Covid regime' while voicing their opposition against Xi Jinping's presidency. From the frontline of Russia-Ukraine war, the Kremlin warned Washington that its increasing engagement in context of the ongoing conflict risks an escalation of already heightened hostilities between Kyiv and Moscow.

Click on the headlines to read more:

China was taking all possible steps to prevent escalation of Covid protests in the country on Tuesday. The police were out in force in Beijing and Shanghai to keep protesters away who even called for Xi Jinping to step down as president. Notably, Covid curbs have disrupted the lives of millions or people in the country and damaged the economy. However, Beijing doesn't seem to be in the mood to loosen restrictions.

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, stated on Tuesday that Moscow is attempting to convince the United States that the risks associated with Washington's expanding engagement in the Ukraine war are increasing.

Russia hit out at the comments by Pope Francis that sought to draw distinction between Russian soldiers who belong to the Russian tradition and those who purportedly do not. Pope Francis had alleged that during the war in Ukraine, soldiers who are "generally Chechens and Buryats" showed the "cruelest" conduct.

Former United States president Donald Trump who is under fire for removing sensitive government documents from the White House while vacating it has now bragged about how he "openly and transparently" moved the confidential records to his own residence.

More than 300 people have perished in the more than two months of protests that have been instigated by Mahsa Amini's death while being held by the morality police, Iran revealed for the first time. The Islamic Republic has sent in state security forces to quell what it refers to as "riots" that started after the Kurdish Iranian woman, 22, who was detained for allegedly breaking Iran's dress code for women, died on September 16, three days after her arrest.

China has seen massive protests in the past few days with the citizens taking a stand against the fresh set of COVID-19 restrictions and the resultant lockdown in the various parts of the country. While the protesters have been shouting slogans and displaying various banners against the Xi Jinping-led government, some have come up with a new tool of protest – a blank sheet of paper.

Singapore parliament on Tuesday (November 29) decriminalised sex between men. However, the parliament also amended the constitution to prevent court challenges which in other countries have led to legalisation of same-sex marriages.

In an incident that followed the cautionary tale of George Floyd's killing in the United States' Connecticut, five police officers were charged with reckless endangerment and cruelty, after a man they arrested was partially paralysed in the back of a police van.

Argentina started off Qatar World Cup 2022 with one of the biggest upsets of FIFA World Cup history. Saudi Arabia took them for a ride in their opening match with a shock 2-1 victory. Their poor performance against Saudi Arabia made it mandatory for them to register a victory against Mexico in Argentina’s second match of the World Cup. Lionel Messi's long-range low shot gave Argentina the crucial lead after nearly an hour of tenacious resistance from Mexico, and youngster Enzo Fernandez's late screamer help Argentina secure a 2-0 victory. All in all, despite the early setback, Argentina’s hopes to reach the round of 16 are well alive and kicking!