Washington's increasing involvement in Ukraine carries growing risks, warns Russia

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, stated on Tuesday that Moscow is attempting to convince the United States that the risks associated with Washington's expanding engagement in the Ukraine war are increasing.

Moscow has frequently protested that Western military assistance to Ukraine is prolonging the crisis, which is now in its tenth month and putting Russia and the West at risk of a direct conflict.

Ryabkov was reported by the news agency Interfax as saying, "We are sending signals to the Americans that their line of escalation and ever deeper involvement in this conflict is fraught with dire consequences. The risks are growing."

Following what they claim was Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the continued occupation of Ukrainian land, and veiled nuclear threats, Kyiv and the West blame Russia for any future escalation.

Ryabkov was quoted as adding that although Washington and Moscow "periodically exchange signals," there is no conversation between the two.

He claimed he was unaware of any communication on a particular US-Russia military hotline set up at the start of what Moscow refers to as "a special military operation."

The unique "deconfliction" line between the Russian and American armies has only been used once since the war began, a US official earlier on Tuesday told Reuters.