'There's no....': Pat Cummins reacts to ex-head coach Justin Langer's explosive comments

Australia's former head coach Justin Langer's recent comments, in a podcast interview released last week, had created a huge stir. Langer lashed out at some unnamed players for speaking against his intense coaching style in the media and weren't transparent enough in their feedback which led to his controversial ouster despite the Aussies winning the 2021 T20 World Cup followed by a 4-0 win in Ashes 2021/22 at home.

While Langer later clarified his comments and said that he is still in touch with a majority of players, ODI and Test captain Pat Cummins has now responded to the ex-head coach's remarks. Ahead of Australia's home Test series opener versus West Indies, in Perth on Wednesday (November 30), Cummins told the reporters, "There's no cowards in Australian cricket, not ever. I'd probably never disclose private conversations. I think it's disappointing sometimes the focus gets drawn to off-field issues but it hasn't really affected our team."

Cummins added, "I think there's no ill will to what he was trying to do and he clarified afterwards. I think he had a think about it and clarified it, so thank him for that. But we're really proud of the last 12 months, how we've fronted up, the way we've played, the way we've conducted ourselves. Players can certainly hold their heads high."

Confirming he is in good touch with Langer, pacer Cummins said, "He'll be in and around here commentating so it'll be good. We love playing here at the stadium. My idol mentor, DK Lillee as well, it's his home state."