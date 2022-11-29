FIFA World Cup 2022: Will Argentina qualify for round of 16? Know 3 scenarios as Messi and Co. meet Poland

Argentina started off Qatar World Cup 2022 with one of the biggest upsets of FIFA World Cup history. Saudi Arabia took them for a ride in their opening match with a shock 2-1 victory. Their poor performance against Saudi Arabia made it mandatory for them to register a victory against Mexico in Argentina’s second match of the World Cup. Lionel Messi's long-range low shot gave Argentina the crucial lead after nearly an hour of tenacious resistance from Mexico, and youngster Enzo Fernandez's late screamer help Argentina secure a 2-0 victory. All in all, despite the early setback, Argentina’s hopes to reach the round of 16 are well alive and kicking!

Argentina’s standings on the group points table

Argentina is in group C of the FIFA World Cup 2022, and currently they are sitting at the number 2 position below the group topper Poland. Argentina has scored 3 points from 2 games. Saudi Arabia and Mexico are languishing at third and fourth spot respectively.

How can Argentina make it to the round of 16?

2 matches are still to be played by group C teams. So, all 4 teams still have all the chances to reach the knockout stages. The final standings of the group teams, including Argentina's, will be decided on 30th November (Gulf Standard Time) at 23:00. Argentina will play Poland, led by Robert Lewandowski, at Stadium 974 in Doha, while Saudi Arabia and Mexico will face off at Lusail Stadium.

Three possible scenarios in Argentina’s final group match against Poland

Case 1: If Argentina wins

Argentina will increase its point total with a victory over Poland to six, a total that can only be surpassed by Saudi Arabia if they defeat Mexico in their final group match. Argentina currently leads Saudi Arabia by two goals in the goal differential table, so the Asian team will need to win by a significant margin to prevent Argentina from taking first place in Group C.

A benefit of topping the group is that Argentina will avoid clashing with defending champions France, who appear to be winning Group D, in the Round of 16.

So, Argentina’s ticket to the knockout stages is confirmed if the team wins against Poland

Case 2: If Argentina draws against Poland

In this case, Argentina's chances of making it to the World Cup knockout stages in Qatar will depend on the outcome of the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico. The worst-case scenario for Argentina is a victory by Saudi Arabia, which would put the Asian team in first place with six points and Poland in second place with five points, eliminating Messi and company from the competition.

If Mexico wins, Argentina and Mexico, both will have four points, and the the goal differential will then be used to break the tie. In that case, Argentina will easily qualify for the round of 16. But, for this to happen, Saudi Arabia requires to face a loss against Mexico.

Case 3: If Argentina loses against Poland