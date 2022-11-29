Singapore dumps gay sex ban but constitutional amendment worries activists

Singapore parliament on Tuesday (November 29) decriminalised sex between men. However, the parliament also amended the constitution to prevent court challenges which in other countries have led to legalisation of same-sex marriages.

The moves come as other parts of Asia, including Taiwan, Thailand and India are recognising more rights for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

Singapore parliament's move was welcomed by the activists but they were unhappy about the constitutional amendments because citizens will now won't be able to mount legal challenges to the definition of marriage, family and other policies. Such definitions will now only be decided by the executive and legislature.

The constitutional amendment has bee defended by the government. It said that decisions on such issues should not be led by the courts. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his successor have ruled out any changes to the current legal definition of marriage as being between a man and a woman.

"We will try and maintain a balance...to uphold a stable society with traditional, heterosexual family values, but with space for homosexuals to live their lives and contribute to society," Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said in parliament this week.

Both the repeal and the constitutional amendment were passed with an overwhelming majority, thanks to the ruling People's Action Party's dominance in parliament. There is no timeline yet for when the new laws take effect.

(With inputs from agencies)

