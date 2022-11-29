Nora Fatehi arrives in Qatar for her World Cup fan fest performance. Check out the viral video

The announcement about Nora Fatehi’s upcoming performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 has received a lot of traction online. Nora Fatehi is all set to perform at the fan fest of the ongoing World Cup on Tuesday, November 29th. Meanwhile, the Bollywood diva is leaving no stone unturned to excite her audience for her final performance. In behind-the-scenes footage of her performance rehearsal that Nora Fatehi shared on Sunday, she can be seen telling her crew to be extra cautious with each move. "Even when we are lifting our fingers, we need to be extremely cautious for this. We must coordinate so well, she says in the video.

When will Nora Fatehi perform at the FIFA World Cup?

Nora Fatehi is yet to make two appearances on two different occasions of the FIFA World Cup. On November 29th, she will perform at the World Cup fan fest. Then she will appear again during the Qatar World Cup 2022 closing ceremony. Last month, Nora was featured in the official Qatar World Cup anthem Light The Sky in collaboration with Manal, Rahma Riad, and Balqees.

Nora Fatehi videos before her performance at the World Cup fan fest

Nora Fatehi released one behind-the-scenes footage of her rehearsal on Instagram. Snippets of the film show Fatehi working hard to prepare for her performance at the closing ceremony, from tightening shoelaces to stretching. The diva, who is wearing athleisure with a camouflage print, carries a microphone as she assumes the lead role and sways to coordinate with her crew.

Nora Fatehi sets the internet on fire

The diva was photographed when she arrived at the Qatar airport. She released some photos on Instagram, that immediately went viral among her fans on the internet. In a press release for the FIFA website, the actress was quoted by media as saying that “the FIFA Fan Festival will be an amazing experience. Fans from all over the world will be introduced to the Arab culture, which is also part of my story – we can celebrate a great football party altogether. Our team is preparing many surprises to provide a historic performance — be excited.”

