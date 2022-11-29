PT Usha elected as the first women president of Indian Olympic Association

ANI
New DelhiUpdated: Nov 29, 2022, 06:38 PM IST

PT Usha won four gold medals and seven silver medals at the Asian Games Photograph:(ANI)

PT Usha is one of the greatest athletes to have ever come out of India. She has a rich haul of four gold medals and seven silvers at her disposal, all won at the Asian Games

Legendary athlete PT Usha has been elected as the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, previously the Union Sports Minister, congratulated the athlete on her election.

"Congratulations to legendary Golden Girl, Smt. PT Usha on being elected as the President of Indian Olympic Association. I also congratulate all the sporting heroes of our country on becoming the office bearers of the prestigious IOA! A nation is proud of them!," tweeted Rijiju.

Earlier, Usha informed  that she is filing a nomination for the post. "With the warm support of my fellow athletes and National Federations, I am humbled and honoured to accept and file for the nomination of the president of IOA!" PT Usha tweeted on Saturday.

After winning the elections, Usha said, "Heartfelt thanks to my team for their unconditional trust and support."

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) also retweeted Rijiju's tweet. Star sprinter Usha is one of the greatest athletes to have ever come out of India. She has a rich haul of four gold medals and seven silvers at her disposal, all won at the Asian Games.

She missed out on a podium finish in the women's 400-metre hurdles at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics by 1/100th of a second. Her timing of 55.42 seconds in LA still holds as a national record.

