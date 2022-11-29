Smart machines make a smarter you!

The smartphone that wakes you up, the coffee machine that starts your day, the biometrics that powers your computer - these are all smart machines. Evolving trends of connected technology and machine learning have drastically radicalized many industries, and the industrial revolution of automation is slowly becoming more and more prominent. The global market of smart machines is expected to grow from $101.5 billion in 2021 to $211.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% for the period of 2021-2026.

Whether you have noticed it or not, they surround us everyday making our lives easier. Making these machines smarter is Taiwan Excellence and their commitment to show the world how cutting-edge technology leads the way to a better future.

Taiwanese government encourages these innovative brands for their hard work. Taiwan Excellence Awards, established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in 1993 evaluates selected Taiwanese brands on four major aspects of “R&D”, “Design”, “Quality” and “Marketing” to identify outstanding products that offer “Innovative Value”. Products that win this recognition then serve as examples of the domestic industries and are promoted by the government in the international market in order to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses.

One such Taiwanese product is the Intelligent following vehicle system by TECO. This product uses a visual calculation technology design and can meet the functions of smart follow people/follow the line/automatic driving mode. It makes the following car move faster and lighter, while making the range of movement more flexible. It comes with TECO DC servo motion control technology. The built-in battery device of the smart follower car can keep running continuously for 8 hours and when the battery is too low, a fast battery extraction design is used to replenish the power. TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd. has evolved to a major business group, covering over 100 cities in more than 40 countries in the five major continents. The Smart Sheer Vertical Blind by BINTRONIC ENTERPRISE.CO., LTD. is another Taiwanese smart machine that is making our lives simpler. As an original creation the product integrates the blinds, digital communication, IoT and smart speaker, without any intermediary connection. It directly integrates with the smart assistant and quickly cuts into the smart home market for two major mobile systems of Google Android. This helps consumers save cost for setup or replacement. It also combines the sun-block and sheering shading fabrics in one set, and builds in a smooth light control mode which solves the dual needs of user privacy as well as indoor illumination. IoT smart integration, voice control, and feedback bi-direction makes it easy to control for all users. Quiet and stable operation along with smooth light control makes sure the user is able to enjoy the peace of mind.

This next machine is what keeps people cool in public areas or factories, the High Volume Low Speed Fan by AMA TECH CORP. This fan works on the principles of large air volume & low rotational speed HVLS. PMSM permanent magnet synchronous motor developed by the Co. with sensorless control is the Core power system which offers the motor efficiency of over 90%.

With ultralight patent design, the whole equipment structure is made of aerospace aluminum alloy with weather resistant coating. Blade fan locking & fixing way adopts embedded design and it is the safest patented crash-resistant design exclusively developed in the industry. Patented efficient & energy-saving LED module ensures adequate light below the fan to make visual perception comfortable. AIoT combines with ambient air quality system EAS information to collect & upload information to the cloud, and controls fan speed through cloud AI calculation feedback.

Now comes the machine that makes shopping in stores simpler. Ever seen a smart e-label at your favourite shopping mart? If yes, it possibly is this ELSA Smart e-Label by M2Communication Inc. This system is a complete solution developed by M2COMM, including e-label, base station, and cloud software. It has the advantages of automatic synchronous update, while also being energy efficient and eco-friendly. It not only helps save manpower on repetitive paper-changing operations, but the innovative wireless technology PLATANUS also enables superb battery life up to 7 years. The device exclusively uses Sub-1GHz technology to avoid interference from consumer’s wireless devices and also comes with an intelligent connection quality adjustment adapted to the environment. It can be integrated with ERP, POS, WMS software and the compact Base Station, supports 5VDC and PoE dual power sources with flexibility. All-in-all, it is an intuitive software interface with cloud centralization management. As we approach complete transformation with Industry 4.0, smart and AI-powered machines are gaining momentum. The possibilities with such smart machines are endless and so are the opportunities in our future. So to make your surroundings smarter, which smart machine would you choose?