When Jennifer Lopez thought she would ‘die’ after ‘biggest heartbreak’ of her life

Jennifer Lopez recently revealed that she had a terrible phase in life, right after her breakup with actor Ben Affleck. Theirs was a whirlwind romance and the couple was to tie the knot when suddenly they called their engagement off and broke up. The two are now married and are living their happily-ever-after.

In a new interview with Apple Music, the singing sensation reflected on her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck. On the heartbreak she suffered at the time, JLo said, “It was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die.”

“It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most ‘would never happen in Hollywood’ ending,” she added.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now together again after they broke up from their respective partners.

Jennifer will soon be releasing a new album called ‘This Is Me…..Now’ which is an updated play on her 2002 release, ‘This Is Me… Then.’ “We captured me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life and we decided we were going to be together forever,”JLo explained on the theme of the album and added, “The whole message of the album is, ‘This love exists. This is a real love.'”