Kenya facing chronic shortage of condoms, activists warn

Civil society groups in Kenya are asking the government to remove taxes on import of condoms as they draw attention to chronic shortage of free condoms in the African country. BBC reported that Kenya needs 455 million condoms annually but the government is able to provide just 150 million.

Condoms are usually imported in Kenya but high taxes have meant that suppliers are refusing to provide condoms to be distributed for free in the country.

Africa has large number of HIV patients. In Kenya alone, about 34,000 new HIV infections are recorded annually. Since the year 2020, there's increase in the number of cases, especially among sex workers. Condoms are central to the country's efforts to prevent spread of HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases such as gonorrhoea and chlamydia.

High import taxes imposed by the government have resulted in increased prices of condoms that can be purchased. As reported by the BBC, a packet containing three condoms is sold for USD 1, a price too high for many Kenyans.

Activists have warned that Kenya may lose the gains it made against the fight with HIV if shortage of condoms persists.

