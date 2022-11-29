Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 broadcast TV and OTT-live streaming: When and where to watch?

Table toppers Ecuador will square up against African champions Senegal in a mouth-watering clash on Tuesday. The match has all the makings of being an instant classic. Form-wise, both teams come into the game with contrasting fortunes.

While Ecuador played a laborious draw against the Netherlands, Senegal tore apart host nation Qatar with a 3-1 victory. However, the victory came after sustaining a 2-0 defeat against the Dutch in the opening game.

Thus, Senegal, who are without their talisman Sadio Mane will need a win to advance into the next stage. A draw will mean the African side will have to rely on the Netherlands-Qatar game to secure a qualification.

As for Ecuador, a win might see them comfortably advance to the knockouts. A draw would not be the end of the world, as the team will qualify. Enner Valencia has been in red-hot form this WC, scoring three goals.

He will be the biggest threat to the Senegalese defence which is being led by an experienced campaigner in Kalidou Koulibaly. Keeper Edouard Mendy has made few blunders this tournament and manager Aliou Cissé will hope that the Chelsea player can keep a calm head on his shoulder.

Here's everything you need to know about the clash:

When is Ecuador vs Senegal match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

Ecuador versus Senegal face-off from Group A will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Doha in Qatar.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The match will get underway at 20:30 IST on Tuesday (November 29).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?

Football fans in India can enjoy the FIFA World Cup matches on TV on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. In addition, the live streaming will be on the Jio Cinema app or website.