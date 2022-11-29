As investigation over confidential govt documents drags on, Trump brags 'openly and transparently' took them

Former United States president Donald Trump who is under fire for removing sensitive government documents from the White House while vacating it has now bragged about how he "openly and transparently" moved the confidential records to his own residence.

Taking to his social media platform 'Truth Social' Trump questioned "...When will you invade Bill and Hillary's home in search of the 33,000 emails she deleted AFTER receiving a subpoena from the US Congress?."

Branding the August search of his Florida house Mar-a-Lago an "invasion", he further alleged that other US presidents too "took" similar documents.

"When will you invade the other Presidents' homes in search of documents, which are voluminous, which they took with them, but not nearly so openly and transparently as I did?"

The August raid turned up classified documents which the former President took while vacating the White House in January 2021. 15 boxes that contained documents pertaining to national defence information, including 184 documents marked as confidential, secret or top secret were uncovered.

This revelation comes even as the business mogul is under the scanner and facing a Justice Department investigation over whether he broke federal laws by moving the document.

With Trump's recent announcement that he will be running for President in 2024, the pressure on the DOJ and Attorney General Merrick Garland has been jacked up, reports Business Insider.

AFP reports that independent prosecutor Jack Smith will decide on the charges if any in the ongoing investigation into the classified documents that were discovered during the raid and over possible obstruction of the inquiry.

Smith a veteran war crime prosecutor was recently appointed as special counsel to oversee the multiple criminal investigations involving Trump.

(With inputs from agencies)

