Iran vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 broadcast TV and OTT-live streaming: When and where to watch?
Story highlights
In terms of head-to-head, both sides have met twice with Iran leading USA 1-0 as the other game ended in a draw. Here's everything to know about the FIFA World Cup face-off between USA-Wales:
An enthralling encounter awaits in the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition as Iran will take on USA in a Group B encounter, ahead of the mouth-watering England-Wales face-off. While Iran suffered a 6-2 thrashing at the hands of Harry Kane-led England in their tournament opener, in Qatar, they stunned Wales 2-0 to keep their World Cup hopes alive. USA, on the other hand, had a 1-1 stalemate versus Wales and also ended their fixture versus England with a 0-0 scoreline.
Thus, it promises to be another edge-of-the-seat encounter in Group B. Iran and USA, who have been diplomatic rivals for over 40 years, will surely give a tough fight to each other in what is a crucial game to determine which two sides will proceed to the Round of 16 from this group.
Here's everything you need to know about the clash:
When is the Iran vs USA match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?
Iran versus USA face-off, from Group B, will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium, Doha in Qatar.
What time will the match be telecast in India?
The match will get underway at 20:30 IST on Tuesday (November 29).
Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?
The football fans in India can enjoy the FIFA World Cup matches on TV on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. In addition, the live streaming will be on Jio Cinema app or website.