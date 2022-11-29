Iran vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 broadcast TV and OTT-live streaming: When and where to watch?

An enthralling encounter awaits in the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition as Iran will take on USA in a Group B encounter, ahead of the mouth-watering England-Wales face-off. While Iran suffered a 6-2 thrashing at the hands of Harry Kane-led England in their tournament opener, in Qatar, they stunned Wales 2-0 to keep their World Cup hopes alive. USA, on the other hand, had a 1-1 stalemate versus Wales and also ended their fixture versus England with a 0-0 scoreline.

Thus, it promises to be another edge-of-the-seat encounter in Group B. Iran and USA, who have been diplomatic rivals for over 40 years, will surely give a tough fight to each other in what is a crucial game to determine which two sides will proceed to the Round of 16 from this group.

In terms of head-to-head, both sides have met twice with Iran leading USA 1-0 as the other game ended in a draw.

Here's everything you need to know about the clash:

When is the Iran vs USA match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

Iran versus USA face-off, from Group B, will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium, Doha in Qatar.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The match will get underway at 20:30 IST on Tuesday (November 29).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?