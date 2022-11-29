Check CCTV Footage: Elderly woman masters the art of robbery, steals jewellery worth Rs 10 lac

An elderly woman stole jewellery worth around Rs 10 lakhs in less than 20 seconds from a store in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, perfecting the art of robbery. The video quickly started to pick up on social media. The necklace is estimated to have a worth of 10 lakh Indian Rupees. The CCTV footage of the store shows an unidentified woman checking out gold necklaces. She can be seen deftly concealing a jewellery box under the folds of her green sari. All the while the shop employees were completely unaware of the theft.

The incident took place in Baldev Plaza, in Gorakhpur in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Such incidents often come to light when the robbery takes place in a very skillful manner by thieves. In a related instance earlier, the Madhya Pradesh police detained two members of a Bihar-based gang who were accused of robbing a bank in the Katni district of gold worth around Rs 5 crore and Rs 3.5 lakh in cash.

According to an official, six members of the gang looted the valuables and cash at gunpoint from a bank in Bargawan area. It was a gold-offering bank. Katni Superintendent of Police S K Jain in a telephonic conversation with PTI news agency said on Sunday they have arrested two men who have given their names as Subham Tiwari (24 years old), a Patna resident, and Ankush Sahu (25 years old), a resident of Buxar, from Mandla with the help of police from that district.