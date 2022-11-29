Indian film 'All That Breathes' wins Documentary Feature prize at 32nd Gotham Awards

Shaunak Sen's path-breaking documentary 'All That Breathes' has added another feather to its coveted hat. The film won the Documentary Feature prize at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards recently.



The film focuses on two brothers and their attempt to rescue birds from smog-filled city of Delhi, has been winning awards and accolades since the beginning of this year. It had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2022 in January 2022 where it bagged the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema Documentary Competition section.



'All That Breathes' also won big at Cannes Film Festival 2022 where it was screened under a special section. The film was awarded the prestigious Golden Eye award for best documentary subsequently.



Produced by Shaunak along with Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer, the documentary is primarily in Hindi. In May 2022, HBO acquired the rights of ‘All That Breathes’. The film will be launched on HBO and streaming service HBO Max in 2023.