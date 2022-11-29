Forbes India's 100 richest list: Check how many women billionaire are in the list

The American business magazine Forbes released its list of India's 100 richest people for the year 2022 titled "The rupee may be weaker, but the rich are richer". The report suggests that India's post-pandemic demand revival has powered its economy to become the fifth-largest in the world, surpassing the UK.

The top 10 richest persons have a combined worth of $385 billion with India's richest person having a net worth of $150 billion. There are also nine Indian women on the list, with India's richest woman having a net worth of $16.4 billion. India's richest billionaire is a 39-year-old and the oldest billionaire is a 91-year-old. Despite the rupee's weaker performance this year, the combined wealth of India's 100 richest grew by $25 billion from last year and is about to touch $800 billion.

The India's 100 Richest collectors' edition is On Stands Now! Delve into the stories of wealth building with Satyanarayan Nuwal of Solar Industries, the Mehtas of Torrent Pharma, Falguni Nayar, @NandanNilekani, Anu Aga, and more! #ForbesIndiaRichList pic.twitter.com/Hj4KmRdHRZ — Forbes India (@ForbesIndia) November 28, 2022 ×

Who are the top 10 richest persons in India?

1. Gautam Adani- Chairperson of Adani Enterprises has a net worth of $150 billion. He tripled his wealth in 2021 and has become India's richest person for the first time in 2022.

2. Mukesh Ambani- Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries Ltd. has a net worth of $88 billion.

3. Radhakishan Damani- He owns the DMart chain of supermarkets and has a net worth of $27.6 billion. Damani entered retailing in 2002 with one store and now there are 271 DMart stores in India.

4. Cyrus Poonawalla- Chairman of the world's largest vaccine manufacturing company Serum Institute of India and have a net worth of $21.5 billion.

5. Shiv Nadar- Chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies, Shiv Nadar has a net worth of $21.4 billion. He is one of the pioneers of the Indian IT sector.

6. Savitri Jindal-She is the Chairperson Emeritus of O.P. Jindal Group and the only woman billionaire and an active politician in the top 10. She has a net worth of $16.4 billion.

7. Dilip Sanghvi-He is the founder of Sun Pharmaceuticals which has more than 40 manufacturing facilities and serves more than 100 countries. He has a net worth of $15.5 billion.

8. Hinduja Brothers- Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja started the Hinduja group in 1914. Today, the four siblings, Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash, and Ashok, control the multinational conglomerate. They have a net worth of $15.2 billion.

9. Kumar Birla- He is the chairman of the textiles-to-cement conglomerate Aditya Birla Group and has a net worth of $15 billion.

10. Bajaj Family- The Bajaj family owns a network of 40 companies under the Bajaj Group. They have a net worth of $14.6 billion.

Who are the richest women in India?

A decade after she quit her job to start Nykaa, Falguni Nayar debuted on the Forbes India Rich List 2022 at rank 44.



Know more🔻https://t.co/6YcFvRr9i6#Nykaa #Forbes #RichList2022 #RichestIndians — Moneycontrol (@moneycontrolcom) November 29, 2022 ×

1. Savitri Jindal- She is the Chairperson Emeritus of O.P. Jindal Group and the only woman billionaire and an active politician in the top 10. She has a net worth of $16.4 billion. She is the only woman in the top 10 of the billionaire list.

2. Rekha Jhunjhunwala- After the death of her husband, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Rekha Jhunjhunwala replaced him on India's Rich List. Her net worth is$5.9 billion. She is at the 30th spot in the Top 100 list of Indian billionaires.

3. Falguni Nayyar- At 50, Falguni Nayar, an investment banker, quit her job to start Nykaa, a retailer of beauty products in 2012. The company was listed in November 2021, making her India's richest self-made female entrepreneur. Her net worth is $4.08 billion. She is at the 44th spot in the Top 100 list of Indian billionaires.

4. Leena Tiwari- She is the head of USV India, a pharma company, and has an individual net worth of $3.74 billion.

5. Divya Gokulnath- Divya Gokulnath along with her husband Byju Raveendran founded the edtech company BYJU's in 2011. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Tencent are some of Byju's investors. The net worth of the couple is $3.6 billion.