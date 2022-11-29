Canada: Murder cases, unsolved since 1983, cracked using DNA technology

DNA testing has led Canadian police to solve two murder cases and arrest the suspect after 39 years. The suspect was not caught in 1983 as adequate technology was not available at that time. Advancement in science is being credited for cracking of unsolved cases.

One of the victims was daughter of a founder of Barrick, once the biggest gold mining company in the world.

Erin Gilmour, 22, and Susan Tice, 45, were found stabbed to death four months apart in late 1983 in their respective bedrooms after having been sexually assaulted.

Last week, Joseph George Sutherland, the suspect was taken into custody by the police. He was charged with two counts of first degree murder. Sutherland was nabbed after the police used DNA technology in the investigation.

Gilmour was an aspiring fashion designer and the daughter of David Gilmour, who co-founded Barrick, which was the world's biggest gold mining company before it was overtaken in 2019 by rival Newmont.

Tice was a family therapist and a mother of four.

The police said two women lived just few kilometres apart in Toronto but they did not know each other.

"The only way that this (case) was solved was advances in science," Toronto police detective Steve Smith told a news conference.

He said police in 2000 had linked the two murders through the suspect's DNA left at the scene.

Then recently, he said, "we were able to use investigative genetic genealogy to narrow down a suspect family. And from there we were able to narrow down a suspect."

Notably, Sutherland was not even a 'person of interest' in the killings when the original investigation took place 39 years ago.

On behalf of the victims' families, Erin's brother Sean McCowan shared their relief after 39 years: "Erin and Susan are finally getting their day."

"This is a day that I, and we, have been waiting almost an entire lifetime for," McCowan said.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.