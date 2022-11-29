Click to view: Andhra Pradesh CM's sister Sharmila Reddy remains in car as cops tow it away

YS Sharmila Reddy, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was trying to gherao Telangana KCR’s office-cum-residence, Pragati Bhavan. But the story did not pan out as the YSR Telangana Party chief Sharmila Reddy wanted to. On the way, her car on Tuesday was towed away by cops in Hyderabad. In a video posted by the ANI news agency, YS Sharmila can be seen sitting in the car as authorities use a crane to tow the car away. YS Sharmila was detained from Somajiguda. Police was shifting her to a local police station, according to the latest update by ANI news agency.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Police drags away the car of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy with the help of a crane, even as she sits inside it for protesting against the Telangana CM KCR pic.twitter.com/ojWVPmUciW — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022 ×

A little background

Reddy was heading to Pragati Bhavan to protest an attack on her by alleged TRS workers yesterday.

High drama broke out on Monday when the leader of the YSR Telangana Party was detained when she was conducting a padyatra (foot march). Her party's employees and those of the TRS engaged in conflict at the village of Lingagiri, which is part of the Chennaraopeta block of the Warangal district. Following the clashes, Y S Sharmila was arrested in Telangana’s Warangal district on Monday. The police took her into custody and shifted her to Hyderabad.

Her party members obstructed traffic and organised a protest, which required the police to use force to scatter them. To raise awareness of the hardship of people in Telangana, Sharmila said that she has been on a padayatra for the last 223 days in a nonviolent and peaceful manner.