Click to view: Andhra Pradesh CM's sister Sharmila Reddy remains in car as cops tow it away

Hyderabad Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Nov 29, 2022, 04:27 PM IST

Photograph:(ANI)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sister YS Sharmila Reddy was trying to gherao Telangana KCR’s office-cum-residence, Pragati Bhavan, but the story did not pan out according to her. Check video inside 

YS Sharmila Reddy, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was trying to gherao Telangana KCR’s office-cum-residence, Pragati Bhavan. But the story did not pan out as the YSR Telangana Party chief Sharmila Reddy wanted to. On the way, her car on Tuesday was towed away by cops in Hyderabad. In a video posted by the ANI news agency, YS Sharmila can be seen sitting in the car as  authorities use a crane to tow the car away. YS Sharmila was detained from Somajiguda. Police was shifting her to a local police station, according to the latest update by ANI news agency.

×

A little background 

Reddy was heading to Pragati Bhavan to protest an attack on her by alleged TRS workers yesterday.
High drama broke out on Monday when the leader of the YSR Telangana Party was detained when she was conducting a padyatra (foot march). Her party's employees and those of the TRS engaged in conflict at the village of Lingagiri, which is part of the Chennaraopeta block of the Warangal district. Following the clashes, Y S Sharmila was arrested in Telangana’s Warangal district on Monday. The police took her into custody and shifted her to Hyderabad. 

Her party members obstructed traffic and organised a protest, which required the police to use force to scatter them. To raise awareness of the hardship of people in Telangana, Sharmila said that she has been on a padayatra for the last 223 days in a nonviolent and peaceful manner.

Sharmila had alleged that Reddy had been extorting money from people and indulging in land grabbing and threatening contractors. She said even Telangana CM KCR's wife has been acting like a de facto MLA and has resorted to land grabbing. "They are not leaving even an inch of land in the constituency. Why should the people vote for such people?” she questioned KCR, as reported by Hindustan Times. 

 

RELATED

No diplomacy as usual with China until legitimate issues are addressed, Harsh Vardhan Shringla tells WION

Exclusive | 'It's important that China respects our views,' says India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

Over 200 female athletes trained in water sports with a goal to represent India