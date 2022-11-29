Aus vs WI: When and where to watch Australia vs West Indies 1st Test - IST time and streaming details

The Pat Cummins-led Australia will face West Indies in the two-match Test series opener in their own backyard on Wednesday (November 30). The two sides will face each other at a crucial time in the second cycle of the ICC World Test Championship with many teams in the race to qualify for the next year's finale.

With regard to securing a place in the final, Cummins & Co. are better-placed than the Kraigg Brathwaite-led Windies. They will like to stretch their lead at the top in the overall standings with a 2-0 whitewash over the tourists. After this, Australia have a tough assignment in the form of a Border-Gavaskar Trophy versus Team India, in the subcontinent, hence, they will like to make the most of their chances against the eighth ranked West Indies.

Australia have already announced their playing XI for the series opener in Perth. They will look to move past their T20 World Cup debacle and tick the right boxes to come close to cementing a place in the WTC final.

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Devon Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva(w), Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Anderson Phillip

Here is everything you need to know about the first Test match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is Australia vs West Indies 1st Test match taking place?

Australia vs West Indies 1st Test is scheduled to start on November 30, 2022.

Where is Australia vs West Indies 1st Test taking place?

Australia vs West Indies 1st Test will be held at the Optus Stadium, Perth.

At what time Australia vs West Indies 1st Test taking place?

Australia vs West Indies 1st Test will kick-off at 7:50 am (IST).

How to watch Australia vs West Indies 1st Test live on TV?

Australia vs West Indies Test series opener will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch Australia vs West Indies 1st Test live streaming?