Cannabis oil does not relieve distress in cancer patients: Study

The CBD or cannabidiol oil does not improve the pain, depression, anxiety or quality of life among the palliative care patients with advanced cancer, found a study by Brisbane-based Mater hospital and the University of Queensland.

The trial studied the effects of cannabidiol oil on the relief of pain, depression, anxiety and quality of life on 144 patients receiving palliative care for cancer. This was a double-blinded trial, which meant that neither the researchers nor the participants of the study knew whether they were getting medicinal cannabis or a placebo.

The patients also received standard care throughout the trial that was aimed to fill the gap in scientific evidence supporting the use of medicinal cannabis for pain relief and symptom distress due to cancer.

The findings have been published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

“The trial found there was no detectable effect of CBD on change in physical or emotional functioning, overall quality of life, fatigue, nausea and vomiting, pain, dyspnoea or appetite loss,” lead author of the study and the director of palliative and supportive care at Mater, Prof Janet Hardy, said.

But she added that the study only examined the effect of CBD.

“The cannabis plant is very complex and contains a large number of cannabinoids and other compounds,” she said. “The two most prominent cannabinoids are CBD, which is cannabidiol, and THC, which is the one that makes you high when you smoke a joint."

CBD may also be useful for the treatment of cancer-related symptoms not examined in the study, she said, such as insomnia. Despite the lack of evidence of benefit, 36 per cent of the study participants decided to buy a medicinal cannabis product after the trial.

Hardy said it may be that CBD contributes to a greater feeling of general wellbeing, even if it did not improve specific symptoms.

