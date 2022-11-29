Netherlands vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming-OTT and broadcast TV Channel: When and where to watch?

The Netherlands will take the field on Tuesday to join the likes of Brazil, Portugal and France who have already qualified for the Round of 16. The Dutch will be coming into the contest on the back of a labouring draw against Ecuador. A win against Qatar sees them go through to the next round. However, a draw can also suffice. A loss can only be tolerable if Senegal does not beat Ecuador.

As for host nation Qatar, qualifying is out of the picture and all that remains is to play for pride. The team never really managed to hit the straps and lost the opening two matches rather tamely.

The Asian Champions have looked a shadow of their former selves in the tournament. The Qatari side appears to have been overawed by the occasion and buckled under pressure.

However, they still have the opportunity to make amends and restore some of the parity. In the process, they can be party poopers for the men-in-orange who may have a tricky road if Qatar manages to inflict a loss.

Here's everything you need to know about the clash between Netherlands and Qatar:

When is the Netherlands vs Qatar match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

Netherlands versus Qatar face-off from Group A will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The fixture will get underway at 20:30 IST on Tuesday (November 29).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming Channels in India?

Indian football fans can enjoy the FIFA World Cup proceedings on TV on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. Meanwhile, the live streaming will be on Jio Cinema app or website.