Australian state to refund thousands of Covid fines after court ruling

New South Wales, Australia's largest state is preparing to withdraw or refund tens of thousands of Covid fines issued during the pandemic. The step is being taken after government lawyers conceded in court that some fines were invalid. The test case was brought by a legal advocacy group.

During the pandemic, Australian states and territories imposed strict restrictions that included limits on travel and movement outside residents' homes. Police in New South Wales were empowered to issue fines of upto USD 670 to people who breached rules.

Redfern Legal Centre, a free legal service, launched a test case in July on behalf of three plaintiffs arguing their fines of between A$1,000 to A$3,000, were invalid because the penalty notices did not sufficiently describe the offense.

Lawyers representing the government conceded in New South Wales Supreme Court that the fines imposed on the plaintiff didn't meet legal requirements.

Shortly after, the Commissioner of Fines Administration withdrew 33,121 fines, just under half the 62,138 COVID-related fines issued. The remaining fines are unaffected by the decision.

All sanctions, including driver license restrictions will be stopped. Those who have already paid will be refunded.

"Today justice has been granted to three people who took on the NSW government regarding the validity of their COVID fines and won!” said Samantha Lee, acting solicitor for the plaintiffs in a statement.

