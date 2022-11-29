Abu Dhabi T10 League: Deccan Gladiators vs Chennai Braves match prediction, livestream details
Story highlights
Abu Dhabi T10 League: The second match on Tuesday, November 29th, will be played between Deccan Gladiators and the Chennai Braves. The match will go live at 19:45 IST and 18:15 GST. As per predictions, the Deccan Gladiators will defeat the Braves
The 18th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will pit the defending champion Deccan Gladiators against the Chennai Braves. The match will be played at the Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 29th. The Gladiators have so far created a powerful impression and demonstrated why they are the titleholders by putting on consistent performances on the field. They are clinging to the top position on the points table, after having won 3 matches out of played 4. The Chennai Braves, on the other hand, are having a lot of trouble starting this time. The Braves have been one of the most inconsistent teams, and as a result, they are currently languishing on seventh place on the points table, with only one win from 3 matches.
Deccan Gladiators vs the Chennai Braves match details
The 18th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will be played between Deccan Gladiators and the Chennai Braves on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 19:45 IST and 18:15 GST. The venue of the competition is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Deccan Gladiators vs the Chennai Braves match prediction
For the 18th match between DEG and CHB, it is predicted that Deccan Gladiators would be the ones grabbing the victory and cementing their position at the top spot.
Prediction: Deccan Gladiators to win the match.
Deccan Gladiators vs the Chennai Braves predicted lineups
Deccan Gladiators: Nicholas Pooran (captain & wicketkeeper), Zahoor Khan, Joshua Little, Tom Helm, Sultan Ahmed. David Wiese, Suresh Raina, Odean Smith, Andre Russell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jason Roy
The Chennai Braves: Sikandar Raza (captain), Adam Rossington (wicketkeeper), Sam Cook, Olly Stone, Karthik Meiyappan. Patrick Dooley, James Fuller, Vriitya Aravind, Carlos Brathwaite, Ross Whiteley, Dawid Malan
Where to watch Deccan Gladiators vs the Chennai Braves match, live stream details
The match can be viewed on Television on these channels: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex.
The match live stream will be available on Voot and Jio Cinema app.
Deccan Gladiators and the Chennai Braves points table standing
Deccan Gladiators are at the top spot, after having won 3 matches out of 4. With 6 points in their account, their current net run rate is +1.900
Chennai Braves are languishing at the seventh spot, after having faced 3 losses in 4 matches. With just 2 points in their account, their current run rate is +1.331