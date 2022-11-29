'Pushpa - The Rise' dubbed version to be released in Russia on THIS date
Helmed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun alongside Rashmika Mandanna, 'Pushpa -The Rise' is all set to be dubbed in Russian. Check out its Russia release date below.
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa - The Rise' will be dubbed in Russian language and will release in theatres across Russia on December 8. The film will be screened across major Russian cities, including Moscow and St Petersberg, from December 1 to 6 as part of the Indian Film Festival.
Making the announcement on Monday via social media post, the makers of the film wrote, "Meet team #PushpaTheRise at the Russian language premieres. Dec 1st - Moscow, Dec 3rd - St. Petersburg. #PushpaTheRise releasing in Russia in Russian Language on Dec 8th #PushpaInRussia. Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @4SeasonsCreati1. (sic)"
According to reports, the film will have a star-studded premiere in Moscow on December 1 and in St. Petersburg on December 3. And, the film's lead cast and crew will be in attendance.
#PushpaTheRise Russian language trailer out now 💥— Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) November 29, 2022
- https://t.co/yLVTh56rGM
Special premieres with team on Dec 1st at Moscow & Dec 3rd at St. Petersburg.#PushpaInRussia from Dec 8th 🔥
Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @4SeasonsCreati1
Helmed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa -The Rise' also featured Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role. It did amazingly well at the box office and got great reviews from critics and the audience.
After the massive success of its first part, the film's sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule' has been announced and is gearing up for the shoot very soon.
The Indian Film Festival will come to a close on December 6 and it will be held across 24 Russian cities. The six-day event will also showcase other Indian films like 'Dangal', 'RRR', 'My Name is Khan', 'War', and 'Disco Dancer'.