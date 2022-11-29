'Pushpa - The Rise' dubbed version to be released in Russia on THIS date

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa - The Rise' will be dubbed in Russian language and will release in theatres across Russia on December 8. The film will be screened across major Russian cities, including Moscow and St Petersberg, from December 1 to 6 as part of the Indian Film Festival.

Making the announcement on Monday via social media post, the makers of the film wrote, "Meet team #PushpaTheRise at the Russian language premieres. Dec 1st - Moscow, Dec 3rd - St. Petersburg. #PushpaTheRise releasing in Russia in Russian Language on Dec 8th #PushpaInRussia. Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @4SeasonsCreati1. (sic)"

According to reports, the film will have a star-studded premiere in Moscow on December 1 and in St. Petersburg on December 3. And, the film's lead cast and crew will be in attendance.

Helmed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa -The Rise' also featured Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role. It did amazingly well at the box office and got great reviews from critics and the audience.

After the massive success of its first part, the film's sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule' has been announced and is gearing up for the shoot very soon.