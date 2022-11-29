USA vs Iran at FIFA World Cup 2022: Match prediction, preview, points table, head-to-head and lineups

Iran began their campaign with a humiliating defeat against England, in which they conceded six goals while scoring two. They fared much better against Wales, winning 2-0. They now have a chance to win against the American team, which has been held to a draw in both of their first two matches.

USA form

The USA reached the World Cup following their third-place finish in CONCACAF qualifying, losing just three of their 14 games. If the USA wants to advance to the Round of 16, then they have to win today's match. Only a positive outcome will take the USA to the next round. The USA will be desperate to break their non-winning streak as they have now lost one and have drawn four of their five games across all tournament competitions.

Iran form

Iran appeared to be returning to their previous levels of performance in their win over Wales. A win over the US will guarantee Iran's place in the knockout rounds for the first time, though a draw would suffice if England beats Wales. Iran will have a chance to join the list of Middle Eastern success stories if it makes it through the group stages for the first time.

USA vs Iran head-to-head preview

Iran and the United States have previously clashed twice. They first encountered during the FIFA World Cup 1998 group stage and reconnected during a friendly match in 2000. Iran won the World Cup match, while the other meeting, an international friendly in 2000, ended in a 1-1 tie.

USA vs Iran points table

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points England 2 1 0 1 4 Iran 2 1 1 0 3 USA 2 0 0 2 2 Wales 2 0 1 1 1

USA vs Iran predicted lineups

USA: Turner, Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson, McKennie, Adams, Musah, Reyna, Ferreira, Pulisic

Iran: H. Hosseini, Rezaeian, M. Hosseini, Pouraliganji, Mohammadi, Gholizadeh, Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajsafi, Taremi, Ansarifard

USA vs Iran kick-off time