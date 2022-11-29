Gold prices up in Dubai, stable in India, Check today's 24k, 22k rates here

As traders are concerned over China’s ongoing civil unrest due to its stern COVID-19 policies, Gold prices in India remained around the same level of Rs 52,980 on Tuesday. In the domestic markets, on 29 November, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was Rs 52,980 while the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 48,560 on an average. Whereas the silver prices dipped to Rs 61,400. The yellow metal, however, reached a one-week high in the international market on Monday before closing lower for the first time in five days. As of 00:07 GMT, spot gold remained unchanged at $1,741.13 per ounce. The price of US gold futures remained stable at $1,739.60.

Gold Prices in Indian cities

The gold price today as of 9:33am was INR 4,591 per gram for 24-carat gold, an uptick of 0.42 per cent from yesterday’s close of INR 4,572. Gold is up 0.48% in comparision to last week. The 52-week gold price high is INR 4,647, while the 52-week gold price low is INR 4,332. The price per gram of 22-carat gold is INR 4,208. Gold prices vary by city to city in India. Here is the list of 24-carat and 22-carat gold prices in Indian states

City 22 Carat (10gm) 24 Carat (10 gm) Ahmedabad 48,510 ₹52,930 Bangalore 48,510 ₹52,930 Bhubaneswar ₹48,460 ₹52,880 Chandigarh ₹48,610 ₹53,040 Chennai ₹49,160 ₹53,630 Coimbatore 49,160 ₹53,630 Delhi ₹48,610 ₹53,040 Hyderabad ₹48,460 ₹52,880 Jaipur ₹48,610 ₹53,040



Gold price sees an uptick in Dubai

The US Federal Reserve officials indication that interest rates will remain high in order to reduce inflation caused gold prices in Dubai to fall around 1% in the previous session however the gold prices increased in early trade on Tuesday. The Spot gold price was up 0.6 per cent at $1,753.22 per ounce at 9:30 AM UAE time.This is the market price at which gold is bought and sold on the spot, and involves immediate exchange of payments and delivery of gold, according to Forbes. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard stated that in order to contain inflation, the Fed must raise interest rates significantly further and keep them there for the remainder of this year and beyond 2024. Investors are now anticipating comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who will make them on Wednesday at a gathering of the Brookings Institution.

Gold Prices in UAE

24 Carat Gold: In the UAE, the 24K gold price remained steady at Dh212.25 per gram at the opening of the markets on Tuesday.

22K, 21K and 18K Carat Gold: Trading slightly higher, 22K, 21K and 18K Carat Gold were at Dh199.5, Dh190.25 and Dh163.25 per gram respectively. The precious metal had hit a one-week high on Monday before closing lower for the first time in five sessions.