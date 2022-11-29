Abu Dhabi T10 League: Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi match prediction, livestream details

WION Web Team
Abu Dhabi, UAEUpdated: Nov 29, 2022, 01:40 PM IST

Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi match details Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Abu Dhabi T10 League: The first match on Tuesday, November 29th, will be played between the Morrisville Samp Army and Team Abu Dhabi. The match will go live at 17:30 IST and 16:00 GST. As per predictions, the Morrisville Samp Army will win the match

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will see the Morrisville Samp Army and Team Abu Dhabi facing off in the 17th match of the competition. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 29. Team Abu Dhabi defeated the Northern Warriors in their last match and earned their first victory in the competition. So far, the team has played 3 matches, with 1 victory and 1 loss on their points table. One match they played ended in a draw. On the other hand, Morrisville Samp Army won their first three games in the competition. However, their luck betrayed them in their last match against New York Strikers, which ended in their first loss in the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi match details

The 17th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will be played between the Morrisville Samp Army and Team Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 17:30 IST and 16:00 GST. The venue of the competition is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi match prediction

Team Abu Dhabi recently defeated their opponent, whereas Morrisville Samp Army will be looking to continue their winning strike on Tuesday after a break in their last match. While a fierce competition is expected, Morrisville Samp Army seems formidable on paper. It is anticipated that they will defeat Team Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Prediction: Morrisville Samp Army to defeat Team Abu Dhabi

Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi predicted line-ups

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, Brandon King, James Vince, Kamran Atta (wk), Amad Butt, Alishan Sharafu, Adil Rashid, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Naveen-ul-Haq
 

Morrisville Samp Army: Moeen Ali (c), Johnson Charles (wk), David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Karim Janat, George Garton, Basil Hameed, Anrich Nortje, Sheldon Cottrell, Ahmed Raza

Where to watch Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi match, live stream details

The match can be viewed on Television on these channels: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex
The match live stream will be available on Voot and Jio Cinema app

RELATED

FIFA WC: Netherlands beat Qatar, Senegal go past Ecuador as both sides reach last 16

FIFA World Cup 2022 - Points table and team standings of all groups after day 9

FIFA WC: Adidas addresses goal controversy, reveals ball technology confirms Ronaldo didn't score vs Uruguay