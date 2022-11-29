Abu Dhabi T10 League: Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi match prediction, livestream details
Abu Dhabi T10 League: The first match on Tuesday, November 29th, will be played between the Morrisville Samp Army and Team Abu Dhabi. The match will go live at 17:30 IST and 16:00 GST. As per predictions, the Morrisville Samp Army will win the match
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will see the Morrisville Samp Army and Team Abu Dhabi facing off in the 17th match of the competition. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 29. Team Abu Dhabi defeated the Northern Warriors in their last match and earned their first victory in the competition. So far, the team has played 3 matches, with 1 victory and 1 loss on their points table. One match they played ended in a draw. On the other hand, Morrisville Samp Army won their first three games in the competition. However, their luck betrayed them in their last match against New York Strikers, which ended in their first loss in the Abu Dhabi T10 league.
Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi match details
The 17th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will be played between the Morrisville Samp Army and Team Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 17:30 IST and 16:00 GST. The venue of the competition is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi match prediction
Team Abu Dhabi recently defeated their opponent, whereas Morrisville Samp Army will be looking to continue their winning strike on Tuesday after a break in their last match. While a fierce competition is expected, Morrisville Samp Army seems formidable on paper. It is anticipated that they will defeat Team Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
Prediction: Morrisville Samp Army to defeat Team Abu Dhabi
Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi predicted line-ups
Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, Brandon King, James Vince, Kamran Atta (wk), Amad Butt, Alishan Sharafu, Adil Rashid, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Naveen-ul-Haq
Morrisville Samp Army: Moeen Ali (c), Johnson Charles (wk), David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Karim Janat, George Garton, Basil Hameed, Anrich Nortje, Sheldon Cottrell, Ahmed Raza
Where to watch Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi match, live stream details
The match can be viewed on Television on these channels: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex
The match live stream will be available on Voot and Jio Cinema app